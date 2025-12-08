Red Wings at Canucks projected lineups

RED WINGS (15-11-3) at CANUCKS (11-15-3)
10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmett Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Computer-- James van Riemsdyk
Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Brock Boeser -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland
Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Nils Hoglander -- Drew O'Connor -- Arshdeep Bains
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: Lukas Reichel, P.O. Joseph
Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
The Red Wings will use the same lineup from their 4-3 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, including Gibson starting consecutive games for the first time since a string of three straight last month (Nov. 9-15). … Pettersson, the Canucks’ top center, won’t play and is still “being evaluated,” coach Adam Foote said after he was a late scratch against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Hoglander will make his season debut following a preseason injury that required surgery. … Blueger, a center who hasn’t played since Oct. 19, had a setback that put him back “pretty much back to square one,” Foote said. He isn’t expected to return before Christmas.