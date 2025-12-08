Red Wings at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (15-11-3) at CANUCKS (11-15-3)

10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmett Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- J.T. Computer-- James van Riemsdyk

Elmer Soderblom -- Marco Kasper -- Nate Danielson

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Brock Boeser -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland

Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Nils Hoglander -- Drew O'Connor -- Arshdeep Bains

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, P.O. Joseph

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

The Red Wings will use the same lineup from their 4-3 win at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, including Gibson starting consecutive games for the first time since a string of three straight last month (Nov. 9-15). … Pettersson, the Canucks’ top center, won’t play and is still “being evaluated,” coach Adam Foote said after he was a late scratch against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. … Hoglander will make his season debut following a preseason injury that required surgery. … Blueger, a center who hasn’t played since Oct. 19, had a setback that put him back “pretty much back to square one,” Foote said. He isn’t expected to return before Christmas.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Point to return for Lightning against Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Smith retires from NHL after 14 seasons, helped Predators reach 2017 Final

Pastrnak, McAvoy to travel with Bruins, could return to lineup this week

Star Wears: Rangers award Broadway Hat to player of game

Sorokin leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL EDGE stats behind Geekie's elite goal-scoring for Bruins

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL Winter Olympics all-time roster for United States inspired by 'Miracle on Ice'

Rookie Watch: Buium, Demidov among top 1st-year players age 20 or younger

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Ducks score 7, generate 53 shots in win against Blackhawks

Color of Hockey: Park thriving as freshman at Michigan, ‘going to be a stud’