Matthews scores No. 69, Maple Leafs lose to Red Wings in overtime

Center extends goal streak to 8 games; Larkin wins it at 41 seconds for Detroit

Recap: Red Wings at Maple Leafs 4.13.24

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored his 69th goal of the season, but the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 in overtime at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Dylan Larkin scored 41 seconds into overtime, redirecting a shot from Patrick Kane at the top of the goal crease on the power play.

Alex DeBrincat scored twice, and Larkin and David Perron each had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings (39-32-9), who would have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with a regulation loss.

James Reimer made 31 saves for Detroit, which had lost seven of nine (2-4-3).

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists, Nicholas Robertson and John Tavares each scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs (46-24-10), who had won six of eight.

Toronto scored three times in the second period to tie the game after trailing 4-1.

Robertson cut it to 4-2 at 9:04 when he skated through the neutral zone and shot from the top of the left circle.

Matthews made it 4-3 at 10:23 on the power play with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle. The goal extended his goal streak to eight games (10 goals) and his point streak to 14 games (25 points; 14 goals, 11 assists). It was also his 107th point of the season, a new single-season career-high.

Matthews became the first player to score 69 goals in a season since Mario Lemieux did so in 70 games in 1995-96.

Tavares tied it 4-4 at 17:22 of the second.

Marner gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 at 8:35 of the first period on the power play.

DeBrincat tied it 1-1 at 10:02 when he shot blocker-side on a 2-on-1 with Lucas Raymond.

Simon Edvinsson gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 13:39 when he took a pass on a give-and-go with Perron and shot from the left hashmark.

DeBrincat made it 3-1 at 17:37 when he put in a rebound on the power play off J.T. Compher's shot.

Perron stretched the lead to 4-1 at 19:41 when he took a pass from Patrick Kane, who was behind the net and shot from the right faceoff dot to cap a stretch of four goals in 9:39.

Maple Leafs forward Bobby McMann left the game after the first period with an upper-body injury and did not return, and defenseman Jake McCabe blocked Larkin's shot with his face at 16:46 of the second period and did not return.

