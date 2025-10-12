Red Wings at Maple Leafs projected lineups

RED WINGS (1-1-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (1-1-0)

2 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Simon Benoit

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (upper body)

Status report

Van Riemsdyk, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract on July 1, is expected to make his Red Wings debut. ... Cowan, 20, who was selected in the first round (No. 28) by the Maple Leafs at the 2023 NHL Draft, is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Lorentz was injured during a 6-3 loss at Detroit on Saturday; coach Craig Berube has not provided a timeline for his return. ... Toronto will play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, which means Stolarz and Primeau will each get a start; Berube, however, did not confirm which goalie would start Monday.