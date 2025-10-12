Red Wings at Maple Leafs projected lineups

RED WINGS (1-1-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (1-1-0)
2 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Easton Cowan
Matias Maccelli -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Simon Benoit
Anthony Stolarz
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Philippe Myers, Joseph Woll
Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Steven Lorentz (upper body)
Status report
Van Riemsdyk, who signed a one-year, $1 million contract on July 1, is expected to make his Red Wings debut. ... Cowan, 20, who was selected in the first round (No. 28) by the Maple Leafs at the 2023 NHL Draft, is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Lorentz was injured during a 6-3 loss at Detroit on Saturday; coach Craig Berube has not provided a timeline for his return. ... Toronto will play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, which means Stolarz and Primeau will each get a start; Berube, however, did not confirm which goalie would start Monday.