Kucherov, Guentzel each has 3 points, Lightning cool off Red Wings

Kucherov, who recorded his 600th NHL assist in the second period, also extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, 10 assists).

Darren Raddysh had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning (25-16-3), who have won five of seven (5-1-1). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves.

Lucas Raymond scored for the Red Wings (21-20-4), who had won eight of nine. Cam Talbot allowed five goals on 16 shots before being pulled for Alex Lyon to start the third period. Lyon stopped all six shots he faced in relief.

Point gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 2:02 of the first period when he scored on a rebound of Emil Lilleberg’s shot that deflected off the end boards.

Guentzel scored a power-play goal 16 seconds into the second period to extend it to 2-0. He scored with the forehand from netfront position off a pass by Kucherov.

Kucherov extended it to 3-0 at 1:50 after skating from the blue line to the slot and beating Talbot top shelf.

Mitchell Chaffee pushed it to 4-0 at 3:58, scoring on a forehand chip from the low slot off a backhand pass from Cam Atkinson.

Lucas Raymond cut it to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 14:12, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane.

Raddysh made it 5-1 on the power play at 15:06 with a slap shot from the point off a feed from Kucherov.