Kucherov, Guentzel each has 3 points, Lightning cool off Red Wings

Vasilevskiy makes 39 saves; Talbot pulled for Detroit, which had won 8 of 9

Red Wings at Lightning | Recap

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and two assists for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Amalie Arena on Saturday.

Kucherov, who recorded his 600th NHL assist in the second period, also extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, 10 assists).

Darren Raddysh had a goal and an assist, and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning (25-16-3), who have won five of seven (5-1-1). Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves.

Lucas Raymond scored for the Red Wings (21-20-4), who had won eight of nine. Cam Talbot allowed five goals on 16 shots before being pulled for Alex Lyon to start the third period. Lyon stopped all six shots he faced in relief.

Point gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 2:02 of the first period when he scored on a rebound of Emil Lilleberg’s shot that deflected off the end boards.

Guentzel scored a power-play goal 16 seconds into the second period to extend it to 2-0. He scored with the forehand from netfront position off a pass by Kucherov.

Kucherov extended it to 3-0 at 1:50 after skating from the blue line to the slot and beating Talbot top shelf.

Mitchell Chaffee pushed it to 4-0 at 3:58, scoring on a forehand chip from the low slot off a backhand pass from Cam Atkinson.

Lucas Raymond cut it to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 14:12, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane.

Raddysh made it 5-1 on the power play at 15:06 with a slap shot from the point off a feed from Kucherov.

Latest News

Bertuzzi scores twice, Blackhawks top Golden Knights to end 4-game skid

Barzal, Nelson lift Islanders past Sharks

NHL Buzz: Ullmark day to day, will travel for Ottawa's 3-game road trip

Maple Leafs score 7 straight goals, come back to top Canadiens

Capitals hold off Penguins, extend point streak to 10

Wolf makes 38 saves to lift Flames past Jets

Shesterkin makes 27 saves, Rangers top Blue Jackets in double shutout

Knight makes 34 saves, Panthers shut out Ducks

Lehkonen's 4 points help Avalanche defeat Stars

Senators score twice in final minutes, rally past Bruins in shootout

Washington Capitals Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Brink scores go-ahead goal in 3rd period, Flyers defeat Devils

Lundqvist meets fan wearing jersey during ski trip

Ullmark’s kids make homemade signs for Swayman before Bruins, Senators matchup

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Ference excited Hockey Day in Canada spotlights Canmore, Alberta

Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award nominations open

NHL EDGE stats: 5 reasons behind surprising Blue Jackets