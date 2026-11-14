Red Wings at Lightning projected lineups

RED WINGS (7-10-3) at LIGHTNING (13-4-2)
7 p.m. ET; DSN, The Spot
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Carter Mazur -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper
Sheldon Dries -- Michael Rasmussen -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson
Daniil Tarasov
John Gibson
Scratched: Mason Appleton
Injured: None
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Sam O'Reilly -- Yanni Gourde
Ilya Mikheyev -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Pontus Holmberg
Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie -- Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser -- John Carlson
Ryan McDonagh -- Max Crozier
Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Gage Goncalves
Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)
Status report
Tarasov will start after Gibson allowed five goals on 29 shots in a 5-4 loss at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Rasmussen will enter the lineup for Appleton, a forward. ... Cirelli (lower body) and Cernak, a defenseman, each will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday; Cernak took part in the Lightning optional morning skate.