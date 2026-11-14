Red Wings at Lightning projected lineups

RED WINGS (7-10-3) at LIGHTNING (13-4-2)

7 p.m. ET; DSN, The Spot

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Carter Mazur -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

Sheldon Dries -- Michael Rasmussen -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson

Daniil Tarasov

John Gibson

Scratched: Mason Appleton

Injured: None

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Sam O'Reilly -- Yanni Gourde

Ilya Mikheyev -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Pontus Holmberg

Jeffrey Viel -- Conor Geekie -- Scott Sabourin

J.J. Moser -- John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh -- Max Crozier

Victor Hedman -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Emil Lilleberg, Gage Goncalves

Injured: Brayden Point (lower body), Erik Cernak (undisclosed)

Status report

Tarasov will start after Gibson allowed five goals on 29 shots in a 5-4 loss at the Florida Panthers on Thursday. ... Rasmussen will enter the lineup for Appleton, a forward. ... Cirelli (lower body) and Cernak, a defenseman, each will be a game-time decision after missing a 3-1 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday; Cernak took part in the Lightning optional morning skate.