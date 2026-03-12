Red Wings at Lightning projected lineups

RED WINGS (36-22-7) at LIGHTNING (39-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Lucas Raymond
Mason Appleton -- Michael Rasmussen -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk -- Sheldon Dries -- Dominik Shine
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, John Leonard, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Edward Tralmaks
Injured: David Perron (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body), Andrew Copp (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry -- Connor Geekie -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Victor Hedman -- Declan Carlile
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steven Santini
Injured: Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Emil Lilleberg (facial fracture)
Status report
Centers Larkin and Copp each will be out two weeks, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said; Larkin left during the third period of a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday after losing an edge and having his right knee buckle following an awkward fall and Copp was injured when he got tangled up with Panthers forward Tomas Nosek after a second-period face-off, with Nosek landing on top of Copp's leg during a 4-3 loss at Florida on Tuesday. ... Perron was in a regular jersey and rotated in line rushes during Detroit's morning skate; the forward is recovering from a sports hernia. ... Lilleberg, a defenseman, participated in the Lightning morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey. ...Paul, a forward, and Cernak, a defenseman, skated but will not play; each is day to day.