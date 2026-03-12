Red Wings at Lightning projected lineups

RED WINGS (36-22-7) at LIGHTNING (39-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNDET, TVAS

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Lucas Raymond

Mason Appleton -- Michael Rasmussen -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk -- Sheldon Dries -- Dominik Shine

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, John Leonard, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Edward Tralmaks

Injured: David Perron (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body), Andrew Copp (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry -- Connor Geekie -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

J.J. Moser -- Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Victor Hedman -- Declan Carlile

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steven Santini

Injured: Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Dominic James (lower body), Nick Paul (lower body), Max Crozier (core muscle), Emil Lilleberg (facial fracture)

Status report

Centers Larkin and Copp each will be out two weeks, Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said; Larkin left during the third period of a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday after losing an edge and having his right knee buckle following an awkward fall and Copp was injured when he got tangled up with Panthers forward Tomas Nosek after a second-period face-off, with Nosek landing on top of Copp's leg during a 4-3 loss at Florida on Tuesday. ... Perron was in a regular jersey and rotated in line rushes during Detroit's morning skate; the forward is recovering from a sports hernia. ... Lilleberg, a defenseman, participated in the Lightning morning skate wearing a noncontact jersey. ...Paul, a forward, and Cernak, a defenseman, skated but will not play; each is day to day.