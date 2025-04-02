Fowler's OT goal lifts Blues past Red Wings for 10th straight win

Fowler took a pass from Robert Thomas and lifted a backhander over Cam Talbot after Jordan Kyrou tied the game at 19:31 of the third period with six skaters on the ice.

Jordan Binnington made 20 saves for the Blues (41-28-7), who jumped over the idle Minnesota Wild into the first wild card from the Western Conference.

J.T. Compher scored, and Talbot made 35 saves for the Red Wings (34-33-7), who have lost 12 of their past 16 games (4-12-0). They are four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference.

Compher made it 1-0 at 5:13 of the third period, tapping in a pass across the top of the crease from Jonatan Berggren into an open net.