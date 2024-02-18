Red Wings at Kraken

By NHL.com
RED WINGS (28-20-6) at KRAKEN (23-21-10)

3:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex Debrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl

Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Ryker Evans, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tye Kartye

Injured: None

Status Report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Lyon will start for the Red Wings after Reimer made 38 saves in a 5-0 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Kraken coach Dave Hakstol did not confirm which goalie would start. If Daccord plays, it will be his second straight start after making 36 saves in a 4-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

