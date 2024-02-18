Red Wings at Kraken

RED WINGS (28-20-6) at KRAKEN (23-21-10)
3:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex Debrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Klim Kostin, Justin Holl
Injured: Ville Husso (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tomas Tatar -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Ryker Evans, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tye Kartye
Injured: None
Status Report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Lyon will start for the Red Wings after Reimer made 38 saves in a 5-0 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Kraken coach Dave Hakstol did not confirm which goalie would start. If Daccord plays, it will be his second straight start after making 36 saves in a 4-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Thursday.