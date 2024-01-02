Red Wings at Sharks

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (17-16-4) at SHARKS (9-25-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSCA

Red Wings projected lineup

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen

Christian Fischer – Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Justin Holl, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Anthony Duclair

Mike Hoffman -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka -- Alexander Barabanov

Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Filip Zadina

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Calen Addison -- Kyle Burroughs

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotyuk

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Givani Smith (lower body)

Status report

Lyon will make his third straight start. ... Aston-Reese, a forward, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Monday; it isn't clear whether he will play Tuesday. ... Kahkonen will start for the fourth straight game. ... Ferraro will play after leaving a 3-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday with an upper-body injury.

