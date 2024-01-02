Red Wings at Sharks

RED WINGS (17-16-4) at SHARKS (9-25-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSCA
Red Wings projected lineup
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri -- Andrew Copp -- Michael Rasmussen
Christian Fischer – Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Justin Holl, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Klim Kostin (upper body), Ville Husso (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Anthony Duclair
Mike Hoffman -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Jack Studnicka -- Alexander Barabanov
Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Filip Zadina
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Calen Addison -- Kyle Burroughs
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotyuk
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Givani Smith (lower body)
Status report
Lyon will make his third straight start. ... Aston-Reese, a forward, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Monday; it isn't clear whether he will play Tuesday. ... Kahkonen will start for the fourth straight game. ... Ferraro will play after leaving a 3-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday with an upper-body injury.