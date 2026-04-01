Chinakhov has 2 points, Penguins defeat Red Wings

Chinakhov then carried a pass from Kris Letang to just above the left circle for a quick shot past Gibson’s blocker, extending the lead to 3-0 at 18:02.

“Every game, I’m enjoying,” Chinakhov said. “So, it’s special. These ones, you’re in the race to the playoffs. So, yeah, I’m just enjoying playing.”

Detroit also allowed the first three goals in a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

“In some situations, it’s definitely competitiveness, and the will and the drive to do it longer and harder than, maybe, the opposition,” McLellan said. “Some of it’s technique and skill too. It’s a combination of both. But the will and the drive is something we could use a little bit more of right now.”

Dylan Larkin cut it to 3-1 five seconds into a power play at 3:17 of the second period, scoring his 30th goal on a wrist shot to the left of the net off a rebound from Patrick Kane.

That ended the Penguins’ run of 10 straight goals scored, including the final seven on Monday.

“It’s so important for our group that we have that, you know, four lines and anybody can go out there and find a way,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “Whether it’s turning the momentum our way by creating some chances or by going out there and scoring goals.”

Brazeau pushed the lead to 4-1 at 12:23 by deflecting a point shot from Connor Clifton.

Acciari knocked down a shot from Ryan Shea to score with a wrist shot from left of the net at 12:09 of the third period for the 5-1 final.

“Seems to be a different story every night,” Larkin said. “That’s a tough one, but I think when you come to the rink, you put your equipment on and it’s hockey, no matter what time of the year. It gets elevated this time of the year, but you have to make plays, you have to want the puck on your stick.”