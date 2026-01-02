Coach’s Challenge: DET @ PIT – 12:48 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Pittsburgh

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Detroit

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Detroit’s Emmitt Finnie preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Lucas Raymond’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 7:17 (12:23 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Will Ferrell dresses up as NHL referee at Kings game

Blackhawks host two Make-A-Wish teens at practice

Lightning get past Kings in 3rd to win 6th in row

Letang scores in OT, Penguins edge Red Wings for 3rd straight win

Canadiens edge Hurricanes in high-scoring game, point streak hits 7

Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs rally from down 3 to top Jets

Rangers aim to show 'hockey world' how good they can be at Winter Classic

Winter Classic in Miami 'huge game' for Rangers, Panthers

NHL Status Report: Matthews to return for Maple Leafs against Jets

Guenther gets 1st NHL hat trick, Mammoth cruise past Islanders

Winter Classic puts spotlight on Florida's rise as home for hockey

McKenna living up to expectations with Canada at World Junior Championship

Winter Classic in Miami providing ‘different level of excitement’

Fox says not making U.S. team for Winter Olympics ‘disappointing’

Panthers have mixed emotions on Canada roster for Olympics

Barkov, Tkachuk ‘boost morale’ at Panthers practice on eve of Winter Classic

Thompson gifted homemade ornament by young Capitals fan 

NHL EDGE stats trends and storylines for 2025