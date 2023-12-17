Ersson makes 33 saves, Flyers shut out Red Wings 

York scores for Philadelphia, which extends point streak to 8; Lyon injured for Detroit

Recap: Red Wings @ Flyers 12.16.23

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Samuel Ersson made 33 saves, and the Philadelphia Flyers extended their point streak to eight games with a 1-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.

Cam York scored for Philadelphia (17-10-3), which is 6-0-2 in its past eight games, its longest point streak since winning nine in a row from Feb. 18-March 7, 2020.

"We're a really good defensive team and Sam played great for us in net," York said. "I don't think they had a ton of Grade A chances, so it was a good night for us."

DET@PHI: Ersson saves all 33 shots on net

Ville Husso made 18 saves for Detroit (15-11-4). He replaced Alex Lyon, who made 14 saves on 15 shots before leaving the game at 6:10 of the second period because of an undisclosed injury. It was the Red Wings' fifth loss in their past six games (1-4-1).

"Lack of execution," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "Just some plays that we've made in similar situations we just didn't make tonight. ... It's six periods [Saturday and a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday] and just one goal. Have to figure out our offense a little bit."

Ersson started for the third straight game while Carter Hart recovers from an illness. Ersson is 6-0-1 with a 1.93 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and two shutouts in his past seven starts.

"He's played unbelievable for us," York said. "I played with him in [the American Hockey League] for a little bit there and saw what he can really do, and he's doing the same thing up here. If he continues to play like that, we're going to win a lot of hockey games."

DET@PHI: York fires in opening goal

York gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 6:21 of the first period when his centering pass intended for Sean Couturier went off the stick of Red Wings forward J.T. Compher in front of the net.

"That was a play that we [he and Travis Konecny] talked about for the game, and right before the face-off, talked about it and just had good execution," York said.

Detroit had chances to tie the game but went 0-for-3 on the power play, including two opportunities in the second period.

It was the Red Wings' seventh game in the past 12 days.

"We knew this would be a really tough part of our schedule," Lalonde said. "I think we've got to dig a little deeper here and find a way. Performances are solid but every team goes through moments like this. Every team goes through stretches in their schedule and you've got to find a way to accumulate some points. Unfortunately, we haven't done that the last couple games."

NOTES: Lalonde said he expects to have more information on Lyon’s injury Sunday. … Detroit forward Robby Fabbri left the game with 11:23 remaining in the third period after being cut from a hit to the face by Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Fabbri returned to the game. … Konecny got his 200th NHL assist and has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past six games. … Compher had one shot on goal in 21:17 of ice time after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. ... Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, second on the team with 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 29 games, was a late scratch because of an illness.

