Ersson makes 33 saves, Flyers shut out Red Wings 

York gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 6:21 of the first period when his centering pass intended for Sean Couturier went off the stick of Red Wings forward J.T. Compher in front of the net.

"That was a play that we [he and Travis Konecny] talked about for the game, and right before the face-off, talked about it and just had good execution," York said.

Detroit had chances to tie the game but went 0-for-3 on the power play, including two opportunities in the second period.

It was the Red Wings' seventh game in the past 12 days.

"We knew this would be a really tough part of our schedule," Lalonde said. "I think we've got to dig a little deeper here and find a way. Performances are solid but every team goes through moments like this. Every team goes through stretches in their schedule and you've got to find a way to accumulate some points. Unfortunately, we haven't done that the last couple games."

NOTES: Lalonde said he expects to have more information on Lyon’s injury Sunday. … Detroit forward Robby Fabbri left the game with 11:23 remaining in the third period after being cut from a hit to the face by Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. Fabbri returned to the game. … Konecny got his 200th NHL assist and has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his past six games. … Compher had one shot on goal in 21:17 of ice time after missing five games because of an upper-body injury. ... Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim, second on the team with 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) in 29 games, was a late scratch because of an illness.