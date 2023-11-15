Red Wings at Senators

RED WINGS (8-5-2) at SENATORS (6-7-0)

2023 Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal

At Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri -- J.T. Compher

Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron

Klim Kostin -- Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Justin Holl -- Olli Maatta

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Ville Husso

Injured: Austin Czarnik (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Roby Jarventie -- Drake Batherson

Matthew Highmore -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Tyler Kleven

Injured: Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Status report

Each team will hold a skate Thursday morning in Stockholm. … Husso, a goalie, is back in Detroit following the birth of his daughter, Emmi Marie. Reimer will make his first start since Nov. 9.