Red Wings at Senators

RED WINGS (8-5-2) at SENATORS (6-7-0)
2023 Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal
At Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri -- J.T. Compher
Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron
Klim Kostin -- Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Justin Holl -- Olli Maatta
James Reimer
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jeff Petry, Ville Husso
Injured: Austin Czarnik (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Roby Jarventie -- Drake Batherson
Matthew Highmore -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Tyler Kleven
Injured: Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)
Status report
Each team will hold a skate Thursday morning in Stockholm. … Husso, a goalie, is back in Detroit following the birth of his daughter, Emmi Marie. Reimer will make his first start since Nov. 9.