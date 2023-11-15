Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kris Letang one shy of 700th NHL point with Penguins

Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

NHL On Tap News and Notes November 15

nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Digital collectibles platform NHL Breakaway launches

Florida Panthers San Jose Sharks game recap November 14

Arizona Coyotes Dallas Stars game recap November 14

Tampa Bay Lightning St. Louis Blues game recap November 14

New Jersey Devils Winnipeg Jets game recap November 14

Anaheim Ducks Nashville Predators game recap November 14

Jesperi Kotkaniemi gaining confidence with Carolina

Herb Cain starred during 13 NHL seasons

NHL fan mailbag November 15

Red Wings at Senators

RED WINGS (8-5-2) at SENATORS (6-7-0)

2023 Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal

At Avicii Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

2 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri -- J.T. Compher

Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron

Klim Kostin -- Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Justin Holl -- Olli Maatta

James Reimer

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jeff Petry, Ville Husso

Injured: Austin Czarnik (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Mathieu Joseph -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Roby Jarventie -- Drake Batherson

Matthew Highmore -- Rourke Chartier -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Erik Brannstrom -- Travis Hamonic

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Zack MacEwen, Tyler Kleven

Injured: Thomas Chabot (broken hand), Ridly Greig (lower body), Mark Kastelic (high ankle sprain)

Status report

Each team will hold a skate Thursday morning in Stockholm. … Husso, a goalie, is back in Detroit following the birth of his daughter, Emmi Marie. Reimer will make his first start since Nov. 9.