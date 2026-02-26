Red Wings at Senators projected lineups

RED WINGS (33-19-6) at SENATORS (28-22-7)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Travis Hamonic
Injured: None
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Lars Eller -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: None
Injured: David Perron (sports hernia), Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (illness)
Status report
Halliday was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Matinpalo is day to day; the defenseman wore a noncontact jersey in practice Wednesday, his first appearance since winning bronze with Team Finland at the Olympics. ... Stutzle will be a game-time decision; the forward did not participate in the Senators morning skate after missing practice Tuesday with an illness and playing for Germany at the Olympics.