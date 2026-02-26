Red Wings at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (33-19-6) at SENATORS (28-22-7) 

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Marco Kasper -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- James van Riemsdyk

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot --  Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Travis Hamonic

Injured: None

Senators projected lineup 

Drake Batherson -- Lars Eller -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Kurtis MacDermid  -- Stephen Halliday -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: None

Injured: David Perron (sports hernia), Nikolas Matinpalo (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (illness)

Status report

Halliday was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Matinpalo is day to day; the defenseman wore a noncontact jersey in practice Wednesday, his first appearance since winning bronze with Team Finland at the Olympics. ... Stutzle will be a game-time decision; the forward did not participate in the Senators morning skate after missing practice Tuesday with an illness and playing for Germany at the Olympics.

