Red Wings at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (13-8-1) at DEVILS (13-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, MSGSN

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- Nate Danielson -- Mason Appleton

Marco Kasper -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk

Jacob Bernard-Docker -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Travis Hamonic

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Michael Rasmussen, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: Elmer Soderblom (undisclosed), Simon Edvinsson (illness)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Arseny Gritsyuk

Evgenii Dadonov -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Stefan Noesen

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Brenden Dillon -- Colton White

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Shane Lachance, Juho Lammikko, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed), Brett Pesce (hand), Johnathan Kovacevic (knee), Marc McLaughlin (undisclosed)

Status report

The Red Wings did not hold a morning skate. … Gustafsson, a defenseman, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Sunday, one day after Edvinsson, another defenseman, was a late scratch from a 4-3 overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Detroit. … Soderblom, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Sunday, retroactive to Nov. 9. … Glass will likely return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. He replaced Lammikko on the third line at the morning skate. … White will replace Cholowski on the third defense pair. … Gritsyuk skated after he was held out of the final 5:54 of a 6-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday for precautionary reasons with an undisclosed injury. … Pesce has been skating frequently, Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said, but he's not close to a return. The defenseman will miss his 13th consecutive game since Oct. 26.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Miller still day to day for Rangers, won’t play against Blues

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

NHL On Tap: Senators look to stay hot against Kings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Apple, NHL, NHLPA partner again on 'Made on iPad x NHL' goalie mask campaign 

Flames score 5 straight, defeat Canucks for 3rd win in row

Romanov has shoulder surgery, out 5-6 months for Islanders

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders top choice for Calder as rookie of year 

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

NHL Foundation U.S. raising funds with inaugural Giving Tuesday campaign

Zizing ‘Em Up: Robertson highly motivated to make U.S. Olympic team

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 24

Color of Hockey: Payne's hands-on approach paying off for Cleveland kids