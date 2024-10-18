Red Wings at Predators

RED WINGS (1-3-0) at PREDATORS (0-4-0)
2 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSSO
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer
Andrew Copp -- Joe Veleno -- Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Albert Johansson
Injured: Tyler Motte (upper body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski -- Colton Sissons -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Philip Tomasino
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Brady Skjei -- Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: None
Status report
Kasper was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions Friday. … Copp missed practice Friday because of an illness. If he is unavailable Saturday, the Red Wings will play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with either Gustafsson or Johansson entering the lineup. ... Saros is expected to make his fourth consecutive start since missing the Predators' season opener Oct. 10 because of a lower-body injury.