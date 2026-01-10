Red Wings at Canadiens projected lineups

RED WINGS (26-15-4) at CANADIENS (25-13-6)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Marco Kasper
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Sheldon Dries
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Owen Beck
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Sam Montembeault, Jayden Struble
Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Josh Anderson (upper body)
Status report
Dries, a forward, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Guhle will play his first game since he sustained an upper-body injury during a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 16; he will play the left side on the third defense pair, with Xhekaj moving to the right side. … Struble, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup for the first time in six games since Dec. 30. … Laine, Dach and Evans took part in the morning skate, each for the first time since their respective injuries, though none of the three forwards is ready to return.