Red Wings at Canadiens projected lineups

RED WINGS (26-15-4) at CANADIENS (25-13-6)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Marco Kasper

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Compher -- Lucas Raymond

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Sheldon Dries

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Owen Beck

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Arber Xhekaj

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Sam Montembeault, Jayden Struble

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Josh Anderson (upper body)

Status report

Dries, a forward, was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Guhle will play his first game since he sustained an upper-body injury during a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 16; he will play the left side on the third defense pair, with Xhekaj moving to the right side. … Struble, a defenseman, will be left out of the lineup for the first time in six games since Dec. 30. … Laine, Dach and Evans took part in the morning skate, each for the first time since their respective injuries, though none of the three forwards is ready to return.

