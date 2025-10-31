Kasper gets 2 goals, Red Wings recover for shootout win against Kings

“Obviously, we don’t want that to happen, but to battle through that, good PK in overtime, and to win in a shootout is great,” said Detroit forward Alex DeBrincat, who had a goal and an assist. “Two points is two points, and doesn’t matter how you get them. I thought we battled well today.”

Cam Talbot made 35 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout, and the Red Wings (8-3-0) won their third straight game.

“I felt good,” said Talbot, who allowed seven goals on 30 shots in his last start in a 7-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Oct. 23. “Obviously, sitting around for a week or so after letting in seven last game, I want to come out and make sure I was ready. Make that big save right in the first minute off the 2-on-1 (by Joel Armia), and just kind of kept rolling from there. Confidence kept building, and I felt pretty comfortable.”