Kasper gets 2 goals, Red Wings recover for shootout win against Kings

Perry scores twice late in 3rd period to tie game for Los Angeles; Talbot makes 35 saves for Detroit

Red Wings at Kings | Recap

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Marco Kasper scored twice, and the Detroit Red Wings recovered for a 4-3 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings after squandering a late two-goal lead at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

“Obviously, we don’t want that to happen, but to battle through that, good PK in overtime, and to win in a shootout is great,” said Detroit forward Alex DeBrincat, who had a goal and an assist. “Two points is two points, and doesn’t matter how you get them. I thought we battled well today.”

Cam Talbot made 35 saves and stopped all three attempts in the shootout, and the Red Wings (8-3-0) won their third straight game.

“I felt good,” said Talbot, who allowed seven goals on 30 shots in his last start in a 7-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Oct. 23. “Obviously, sitting around for a week or so after letting in seven last game, I want to come out and make sure I was ready. Make that big save right in the first minute off the 2-on-1 (by Joel Armia), and just kind of kept rolling from there. Confidence kept building, and I felt pretty comfortable.”

DET@LAK: Raymond, Talbot help Red Wings beat Kings in shootout

Corey Perry scored two goals, Quinton Byfield had two assists and Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves for Los Angeles (5-3-4).

While the Kings have yet to win on home ice (0-2-2), they did extend their point streak to seven games (4-0-3).

“I feel like we played pretty good throughout the whole game,” Byfield said. “There’s been a lot of games where it’s been maybe not our best periods, and we still come out with a point here and there, so that’s saying a lot that when we’re not at our best we can still muster up those points.”

Perry scored two goals in 40 seconds to tie the game with Los Angeles skating 6-on-5 with an empty net late in the third period. Perry cut it to 3-2 at 17:47, cleaning up Adrian Kempe's shot from the blue line after taking multiple deflections, then redirected Byfield's wrist shot from the slot to tie it 3-3 at 18:27.

“We were direct in getting them to the net,” Byfield said. “Obviously, Perry’s just standing there, just jamming away at a couple, so I think was good. Just direct, recovery, and we were hungry there.”

DET@LAK: Perry scores goal against Cam Talbot

Kevin Fiala had an apparent goal at 4:21 of overtime waved off following video review for goaltender interference. Fiala made contact with Talbot in the crease while putting in Anze Kopitar’s rebound on the power play.

“Two points would have been ideal, and thought we had it, but those things happen,” Perry said.

Lucas Raymond was the only player to score in the shootout.

“Obviously, emotions were all over the place,” said Detroit coach Todd McLellan, who returned to Los Angeles for the first time since he was fired by the Kings on Feb. 2, 2024. He went 164-130-44 in five seasons with Los Angeles, losing in the Western Conference First Round to the Edmonton Oilers in 2022 and 2023. “We’d given up the two-goal lead. Thought we were only leaving with a point. So give the guys credit, you know, for sticking with it, recovering, finding a way.”

Alex Laferriere put the Kings up 1-0 at 12:39 of the second period, racing past Emmitt Finnie on a breakaway to score short-handed on a backhand from outside the crease.

DET@LAK: Laferriere gives Kings lead with SHG in 2nd period

The Red Wings tied it 1-1 at 13:22 when DeBrincat buried a one-timer from the left circle set up by Raymond on the power play. It was DeBrincat’s third straight game with a goal.

“I think we’re pretty confident in our abilities on the power play, and just not let it bother us,” DeBrincat said. “Go out there, put one in the net, so it was good thing we could do it that quick and get the momentum back.”

Kasper put Detroit in front 2-1 at 15:46 by redirecting Axel Sandin-Pellikka’s long shot for a power-play goal. The goal stood following a video review to see if Kasper’s stick was above his shoulders when he knocked the puck down.

Kasper made it 3-1 at 14:45 of the third period when Mason Appleton found him crashing the net on an odd-man rush.

“I think Marco’s playing harder,” McLellan said. “The second goal, he’s going to the net, he’s stopping in the paint. So he’s a competitive individual that has put some pressure on himself. Maybe this will really get him going, but we’re counting on him, and we forget he’s like 20, 21 years old. You’d think he was 27 the way he played last year.”

DET@LAK: Kasper scores his second goal of game

NOTES: The Red Wings won at least eight games in October for the fifth time in franchise history. They also did it in 1997 (10-2-2), 2001 (11-2-0), 2005 (11-1-0) and 2007 (10-2-1). … Perry has seven points (five goals, two assists) during a five-game streak. … DeBrincat has six points (three goals, three assists) during a four-game streak. … Kings forward Trevor Moore (personal) did not play. Los Angeles used 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Jacob Moverare coming into the lineup as the extra defender.

