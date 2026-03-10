Red Wings at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (36-21-7) at PANTHERS (31-29-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Lucas Raymond

Mason Appleton -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Dominik Shine

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, John Leonard, Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Injured: David Perron (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Vinnie Hinostroza -- Luke Kunin -- Jesper Boqvist

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Donovan Sebrango -- Dmitry Kulikov

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Sam Reinhart, Cole Reinhardt 

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Gibson will start after he was shaken up in the second period and did not return during a 3-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ... Larkin did not skate Tuesday but is with the team and the center is getting treatment after leaving a 3-1 loss to the Panthers on Friday. ... Perron skated in a regular jersey Tuesday; the forward was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and is recovering from a sports hernia. ... Marchand will not play; the forward will be visiting doctors due to a lingering injury which cost him 10 of 15 games prior to the Olympic break, according to Florida coach Paul Maurice. ... Reinhart also will not play; it's an opportunity for the forward to get a few extra days off, said Maurice, who expects Reinhart to return against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... Hinostroza will make his Panthers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

