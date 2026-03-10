Red Wings at Panthers projected lineups

RED WINGS (36-21-7) at PANTHERS (31-29-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SCRIPPS
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- Marco Kasper -- Lucas Raymond
Mason Appleton -- J.T. Compher -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Dominik Shine
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, John Leonard, Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Injured: David Perron (lower body), Dylan Larkin (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Vinnie Hinostroza -- Luke Kunin -- Jesper Boqvist
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Donovan Sebrango -- Dmitry Kulikov
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Sam Reinhart, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (collarbone), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Gibson will start after he was shaken up in the second period and did not return during a 3-0 win at the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. ... Larkin did not skate Tuesday but is with the team and the center is getting treatment after leaving a 3-1 loss to the Panthers on Friday. ... Perron skated in a regular jersey Tuesday; the forward was acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and is recovering from a sports hernia. ... Marchand will not play; the forward will be visiting doctors due to a lingering injury which cost him 10 of 15 games prior to the Olympic break, according to Florida coach Paul Maurice. ... Reinhart also will not play; it's an opportunity for the forward to get a few extra days off, said Maurice, who expects Reinhart to return against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. ... Hinostroza will make his Panthers debut after being acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Friday.