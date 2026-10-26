Red Wings at Oilers projected lineups

RED WINGS (4-4-3) at OILERS (8-2-1)
9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, DSN
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher
Carter Mazur -- Nate Danielson -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Anton Johansson
Michal Postava
John Gibson
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Kasperi Kapanen -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman
Alex Formenton -- Owen Michaels -- Mathieu Joseph
Trent Frederic -- Colton Dach -- Isaac Howard
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Evan Bouchard
Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson
Tristan Jarry
Matt Tomkins
Scratched: Filip Hallander, Max Jones
Injured: Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Jason Dickinson (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (concussion), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Devon Levi (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matt Savoie (undisclosed)
Status report
The Red Wings held an optional morning skate, and likely will use 12 forwards and six defensemen, after going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 4-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Mazur will come in for Englund, a defenseman. ... Postava is expected to make his first NHL start. It would be his second career game, after replacing Gibson in the third period of a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. ... Frederic and Howard will play after being scratched from a 7-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Forwards Hallander and Jones will come out of the lineup. ... Ekholm is expected to return in time for a three-game road trip that begins at the New York Islanders on Saturday. The defenseman will miss his second straight game Monday, and is unlikely to play against the Flames on Wednesday.