Red Wings at Oilers projected lineups

RED WINGS (4-4-3) at OILERS (8-2-1)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN+, DSN

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- J.T. Compher

Carter Mazur -- Nate Danielson -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Anton Johansson

Michal Postava

John Gibson

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Kasperi Kapanen -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Zach Hyman

Alex Formenton -- Owen Michaels -- Mathieu Joseph

Trent Frederic -- Colton Dach -- Isaac Howard

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Evan Bouchard

Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Ty Emberson

Tristan Jarry

Matt Tomkins

Scratched: Filip Hallander, Max Jones

Injured: Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Jason Dickinson (undisclosed), Mattias Ekholm (concussion), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Devon Levi (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matt Savoie (undisclosed)

Status report

The Red Wings held an optional morning skate, and likely will use 12 forwards and six defensemen, after going with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in a 4-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Mazur will come in for Englund, a defenseman. ... Postava is expected to make his first NHL start. It would be his second career game, after replacing Gibson in the third period of a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. ... Frederic and Howard will play after being scratched from a 7-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Forwards Hallander and Jones will come out of the lineup. ... Ekholm is expected to return in time for a three-game road trip that begins at the New York Islanders on Saturday. The defenseman will miss his second straight game Monday, and is unlikely to play against the Flames on Wednesday.