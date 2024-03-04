Larkin out 2 weeks for Red Wings with lower-body injury

Dylan Larkin will be out two weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury.

The center skated 17:36 in a 4-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, but did not play after receiving a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct at 9:57 of the third period.

Larkin, the Red Wings captain, leads the team in goals (26) and points (54) and is first among Detroit forwards in ice time per game (19:52) in 55 games this season.

He has 491 points (205 goals, 286 assists) in 639 games during nine seasons since being selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Detroit (33-22-6), which holds the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, visits the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN360).