Red Wings at Blue Jackets projected lineups

RED WINGS (15-18-4) at BLUE JACKETS (16-16-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Tyler Motte, Albert Johansson
Injured: None
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Zach Aston-Reese
Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
The Red Wings will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... The Blue Jackets are expected dress the same lineup from a 4-3 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, meaning 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a fifth straight game. ... Labanc, a forward, has been a healthy scratch for all five.