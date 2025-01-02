Red Wings at Blue Jackets projected lineups

RED WINGS (15-18-4) at BLUE JACKETS (16-16-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen -- Marco Kasper -- Christian Fischer

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Tyler Motte, Albert Johansson

Injured: None

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Zach Aston-Reese

Kent Johnson -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

The Red Wings will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... The Blue Jackets are expected dress the same lineup from a 4-3 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, meaning 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a fifth straight game. ... Labanc, a forward, has been a healthy scratch for all five.