Red Wings at Blue Jackets projected lineups

RED WINGS (14-11-2) at BLUE JACKETS (12-9-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmett Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex Debrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom -- Nate Danielson -- Marco Kasper
James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Computer-- Michael Rasmussen
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Kirill Marchenko -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger
Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce-- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Oliver (upper body)
Status report
Rasmussen is expected to play after leaving in the third period of a 5-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury. ... Marchenko returns after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... He will replace forward Luca Pinelli, who was loaned to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Del Bel Belluz, recalled from Cleveland on Tuesday, replaces Aston-Reese, a forward.