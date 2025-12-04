Red Wings at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RED WINGS (14-11-2) at BLUE JACKETS (12-9-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmett Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex Debrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom -- Nate Danielson -- Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Computer-- Michael Rasmussen

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger

Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce-- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Oliver (upper body)

Status report

Rasmussen is expected to play after leaving in the third period of a 5-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury. ... Marchenko returns after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... He will replace forward Luca Pinelli, who was loaned to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Del Bel Belluz, recalled from Cleveland on Tuesday, replaces Aston-Reese, a forward.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Marchenko back for Blue Jackets against Red Wings

NHL On Tap: U.S. Olympic hopefuls take ice when Red Wings visit Blue Jackets

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Bergeron, Kronwall headline IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDonagh signs 3-year, $12.3 million contract with Lightning

Peterka has 4 points, Mammoth score 7 in shutout of Ducks

Leonard has 4 points, Capitals score 7 against Sharks for 6th straight win

Caufield extends point streak to 9, lifts Canadiens past Jets in shootout

Flyers score 3 goals in under 1 minute, cruise past Sabres

Bennett turned hobby 'for fun' into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame career

2026 NHL Draft: Villeneuve modeling game after Canadiens' Hutson

Bertuzzi provides net-front presence for Blackhawks, getting rewarded

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Seider thriving for Red Wings, excited for Olympics with Germany

Super 16: Jarvis, Hagel, Wallstedt among players with strong cases for Olympics 