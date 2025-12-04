Red Wings at Blue Jackets projected lineups

RED WINGS (14-11-2) at BLUE JACKETS (12-9-5)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmett Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex Debrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom -- Nate Danielson -- Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk -- J.T. Computer-- Michael Rasmussen

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic -- Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko -- Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger

Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Charlie Coyle -- Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood -- Brendan Gaunce-- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Oliver (upper body)

Status report

Rasmussen is expected to play after leaving in the third period of a 5-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury. ... Marchenko returns after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... He will replace forward Luca Pinelli, who was loaned to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Del Bel Belluz, recalled from Cleveland on Tuesday, replaces Aston-Reese, a forward.