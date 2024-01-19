Red Wings at Hurricanes

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

RED WINGS (23-16-5) at HURRICANES (24-14-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET, SN, TVAS 

Red Wings projected lineup

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Daniel Sprong

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Klim Kostin

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Brogan Rafferty

Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ville Husso (lower body), Jake Walman (illness)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast 

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion), Martin Necas (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Necas, who has missed five games, practiced Thursday and could return. … Kochetkov, who was injured in a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 11, continues to work on ice but has not returned to practice.

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL EDGE Darren Raddysh has hardest shot in 3 seasons of data  

NHL EDGE stats: Raddysh reaches hardest shot speed in 3 seasons
Quinn Hughes looks to keep improving with Vancouver Canucks

Hughes' leadership, confidence spurs him to 'keep climbing' with Canucks
Arizona Coyotes Vancouver Canucks game recap January 18

Canucks edge Coyotes, become 1st team to reach 30 wins this season
Nashville Predators Los Angeles Kings game recap January 18

O’Reilly has goal, assist in Predators win against Kings 
New York Rangers Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 18

Barbashev scores twice, Golden Knights defeat Rangers
Seattle Kraken Edmonton Oilers game recap January 18

Draisaitl has 4 points, Oilers rally past Kraken for 12th straight win
Toronto Maple Leafs Calgary Flames game recap January 18

Matthews hat trick lifts Maple Leafs past Flames to end 4-game skid 
Todd McLellan to remain Los Angeles coach for rest of season, Rob Blake says

McLellan to remain Kings coach for remainder of season, GM says
St. Louis Blues Washington Capitals game recap January 18

Oshie hat trick sparks Capitals to win against Blues
Stars Jamie Benn Victoria British Colombia Hockey Day in Canada spotlight

Benn glad ‘Hockey Day in Canada’ to spotlight Victoria, British Columbia
2024 Draft Notebook Konsta Helenius hopes to go top 5

2024 Draft Notebook: Helenius gaining experience in Liiga, looks to be top-5 pick
Nathan MacKinnon leads MVP race midway through NHL season

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche emerges as leader for Hart as MVP
Montreal Canadiens Ottawa Senators game recap January 18

Stutzle has 3 points, Senators cruise past Canadiens 
Minnesota Wild Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 18

Hedman has 4 points, Lightning defeat Wild for 4th straight win
Dallas Stars Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 18

Tippett scores twice, Flyers ease past Stars for 5th straight win 
Colorado Avalanche Boston Bruins game recap January 18

Pastrnak scores hat trick, Bruins top Avalanche to push point streak to 7
Chicago Blackhawks Buffalo Sabres game recap January 18

Luukkonen gets 2nd straight shutout, Sabres defeat Blackhawks