Red Wings at Hurricanes

RED WINGS (23-16-5) at HURRICANES (24-14-5)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET, SN, TVAS
Red Wings projected lineup
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Daniel Sprong
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Klim Kostin
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Olli Maatta -- Justin Holl
Alex Lyon
James Reimer
Scratched: Brogan Rafferty
Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ville Husso (lower body), Jake Walman (illness)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Yaniv Perets
Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion), Martin Necas (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Necas, who has missed five games, practiced Thursday and could return. … Kochetkov, who was injured in a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 11, continues to work on ice but has not returned to practice.