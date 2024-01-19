Red Wings at Hurricanes

RED WINGS (23-16-5) at HURRICANES (24-14-5)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET, SN, TVAS

Red Wings projected lineup

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Daniel Sprong

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Robby Fabbri -- Joe Veleno -- Klim Kostin

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Olli Maatta -- Justin Holl

Alex Lyon

James Reimer

Scratched: Brogan Rafferty

Injured: Patrick Kane (lower body), Ville Husso (lower body), Jake Walman (illness)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Michael Bunting -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Yaniv Perets

Scratched: Brendan Lemieux, Tony DeAngelo

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion), Martin Necas (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Necas, who has missed five games, practiced Thursday and could return. … Kochetkov, who was injured in a 6-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 11, continues to work on ice but has not returned to practice.