Red Wings at Sabres projected lineup

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
RED WINGS (5-1-0) at SABRES (2-4-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, FDSNDETX, TNT

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Marco Kasper -- Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

Jonatan Berggren -- J.T. Compher -- Mason Appleton

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- James van Riemsdyk

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Patrick Kane (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Noah Ostlund -- Jack Quinn

Peyton Krebs -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Conor Timmins

Mattias Samuelsson -- Jacob Bryson

Colten Ellis

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Mason Geertsen

Injured: Jacob Bryson (concussion protocol), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body), Michael Kesselring (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Status report

The Red Wings held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Kane will miss the next two games; the forward will be re-evaluated later this week. … Ellis will make his NHL debut after being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 6. ... Ostlund will play after being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Malenstyn will return after missing a 4-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for the birth of his second child. … Greenway continues to skate with the team, but no date has been set yet for the forward's return. … Kesselring and Bryson, each a defenseman, was on the ice for a rehab skate Wednesday; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said he’s hopeful Kesselring, who has yet to play this season, can rejoin the team for practice by the weekend.

