Red Wings at Sabres projected lineups

RED WINGS (38-25-8) at SABRES (44-20-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS2

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Andrew Copp -- Emmitt Finnie -- Mason Appleton

James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Dominik Shine

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Michal Postava

Injured: Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed)

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Zach Benson -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Logan Stanley -- Conor Timmins

Alex Lyon

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Michael Kesselring, Luke Schenn, Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak

Injured: Tanner Pearson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Talbot, who did not practice Thursday because he had “tweaked something,” was on the ice for the Red Wings’ optional morning skate and could possibly back up Gibson, coach Todd McLellan said. If Talbot is unavailable, Postava, a goalie recalled under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will dress. … Ostlund participated in an optional skate after missing practice Thursday because he was being evaluated for an upper-body injury; the forward is day to day but is a possibility to play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said.