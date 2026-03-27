Red Wings at Sabres projected lineups

RED WINGS (38-25-8) at SABRES (44-20-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, MSG-B, TVAS2
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- J.T. Compher -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- Emmitt Finnie -- Mason Appleton
James van Riemsdyk -- Marco Kasper -- Dominik Shine
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Michal Postava
Injured: Michael Rasmussen (undisclosed)
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Zach Benson -- Sam Carrick -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Conor Timmins
Alex Lyon
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Michael Kesselring, Luke Schenn, Josh Dunne, Tyson Kozak
Injured: Tanner Pearson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Talbot, who did not practice Thursday because he had “tweaked something,” was on the ice for the Red Wings’ optional morning skate and could possibly back up Gibson, coach Todd McLellan said. If Talbot is unavailable, Postava, a goalie recalled under emergency conditions from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Thursday, will dress. … Ostlund participated in an optional skate after missing practice Thursday because he was being evaluated for an upper-body injury; the forward is day to day but is a possibility to play, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said.