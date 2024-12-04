Zacha scores in OT, caps Bruins comeback against Red Wings

David Pastrnak forced a turnover in the offensive zone, which fell to Zacha on the right side. Zacha centered it back to Pastrnak, who sent it right back to Zacha for the one-timer and the win.

“[Pastrnak] was really good on [the] forecheck,” Zacha said. “I saw they had two guys, so even if he couldn’t get it, I was there to help out. But you know, he made a great play and won the battle, and that was really important. It’s why we scored.”

Nikita Zadorov and Justin Brazeau scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for Boston (13-11-3), which has won five of its past seven (5-2-0).

“This is a tough league to win in, regardless of the type of game,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. “It wasn’t a clean game, either side. It was a low-event game for a while there; second period got a little interesting [with penalties]. … You just stay with it in those type of games. You try not to deviate from what you’re trying to implement, and the guys with the game plan stay with it, and for the most part we did that.”

Lucas Raymond scored twice, and Simon Edvinsson had two assists for Detroit (10-11-4), which has lost three straight (0-1-2). Ville Husso made 32 saves. Raymond’s first goal of the night marked his 200th NHL point, and extended his point streak to a career-high eight games.

“It’s frustrating because we are doing a lot of good things,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We keep [getting points], again that’s points in six of the last eight [games]. It’s a pretty good pace, but I think there are stretches in our game that we play really well, and you got to want it more, but we self-inflict [mistakes].”

Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 7:31 of the first period after his wrister deflected off Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei’s skate then Korpisalo’s pad before slipping under the crossbar.