BOSTON -- Pavel Zacha scored for the Boston Bruins at 2:15 of overtime in a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at TD Garden on Tuesday.
Zacha scores in OT, caps Bruins comeback against Red Wings
Forward gets winner at 2:15 for Boston; Raymond has 2 goals for Detroit
David Pastrnak forced a turnover in the offensive zone, which fell to Zacha on the right side. Zacha centered it back to Pastrnak, who sent it right back to Zacha for the one-timer and the win.
“[Pastrnak] was really good on [the] forecheck,” Zacha said. “I saw they had two guys, so even if he couldn’t get it, I was there to help out. But you know, he made a great play and won the battle, and that was really important. It’s why we scored.”
Nikita Zadorov and Justin Brazeau scored, and Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for Boston (13-11-3), which has won five of its past seven (5-2-0).
“This is a tough league to win in, regardless of the type of game,” Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. “It wasn’t a clean game, either side. It was a low-event game for a while there; second period got a little interesting [with penalties]. … You just stay with it in those type of games. You try not to deviate from what you’re trying to implement, and the guys with the game plan stay with it, and for the most part we did that.”
Lucas Raymond scored twice, and Simon Edvinsson had two assists for Detroit (10-11-4), which has lost three straight (0-1-2). Ville Husso made 32 saves. Raymond’s first goal of the night marked his 200th NHL point, and extended his point streak to a career-high eight games.
“It’s frustrating because we are doing a lot of good things,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “We keep [getting points], again that’s points in six of the last eight [games]. It’s a pretty good pace, but I think there are stretches in our game that we play really well, and you got to want it more, but we self-inflict [mistakes].”
Raymond gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 7:31 of the first period after his wrister deflected off Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei’s skate then Korpisalo’s pad before slipping under the crossbar.
Zadorov tied it 1-1 at 9:15 of the first, firing a one-timer off the left post and in.
“I thought we started a little slow. We [were] a little sloppy with the pucks,” Zadorov said. “But then we took over in the late first period. I thought we had a lot of [offensive] zone time over there.”
Marco Kasper appeared to score for Detroit off a redirect of Jonatan Berggren’s shot at 12:41 of the second period, but the Bruins successfully challenged for offsides on the zone entry.
Raymond gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 1:19 of the third period with a wrister from the slot.
“I’m confident in my game,” Raymond said. “I’m confident in what I do out there, and obviously you always want to score goals, and sometimes that doesn’t happen. It’s just doing the same thing, not changing anything, and good things happen.”
Brazeau tied it 2-2 at 9:32 of the third with a power-play goal, tipping in Lohrei’s point shot from the net-front.
“[Lohrei’s] done a good job of just getting it through, and I think that’s the most important thing,” Brazeau said. “Sometimes it’s not about how hard you shoot it, it’s making sure it gets there and giving us an opportunity, especially our unit with bigger bodies down low trying to play a little bit more direct, so he did a really good job of that.”
Berggren nearly slipped a shot under Korpisalo’s right shoulder on a 2-on-1 rush at 18:45 of the third, but Korpisalo made the save.
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin almost won the game for Detroit after going coast-to-coast 23 seconds into overtime, but he sent his backhand shot off the post.
“It [stinks]. Can’t say more than that,” Edvinsson said. “We needed this win and we wanted this win, and we fought for this win. So to get [scored on] at the end there, it’s tough.”
NOTES: Raymond extended his point streak to a career-best eight games. The only Red Wings players in the previous 30 years to record a point streak of at least that length at age 22 or younger are Larkin (14 games in 2018-19) and Moritz Seider (8 games in 2021-22). … Pastrnak scored his 22nd career overtime point with his assist, passing Torey Krug (21) for the third-most in Bruins history behind Brad Marchand (28) and Patrice Bergeron (25). … Lohrei’s assist snapped a four-game scoring drought. His last point was also an assist against Detroit in Boston’s 2-1 win on Nov. 23.