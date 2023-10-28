Red Wings at Bruins
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
David Perron -- JT Compher -- Andrew Copp
Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong
Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl
Ville Husso
James Reimer
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Olli Maatta, Alex Lyon
Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Matt Luff (upper body), Carter Mazur (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Oskar Steen -- Johnny Beecher -- Patrick Brown
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (fracture)
Status Report
Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Petry will replace Maatta, a defenseman, in the lineup Saturday. Petry missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. … The Bruins placed Lucic, a forward, on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) Saturday. He is expected to miss a minimum of two weeks. … Boston recalled Steen from Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Steen will play against the Red Wings, and Boqvist, a forward, will be scratched.