Red Wings at Bruins

Status Report

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Petry will replace Maatta, a defenseman, in the lineup Saturday. Petry missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. … The Bruins placed Lucic, a forward, on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) Saturday. He is expected to miss a minimum of two weeks. … Boston recalled Steen from Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Steen will play against the Red Wings, and Boqvist, a forward, will be scratched.