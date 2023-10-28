Latest News

NHL Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice for Panthers
On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

NHL On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Maple Leafs against Predators

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Red Wings at Bruins

By NHL.com
RED WINGS (5-2-1) at BRUINS (6-0-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, NESN

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

David Perron -- JT Compher -- Andrew Copp

Michael Rasmussen -- Joe Veleno -- Daniel Sprong

Klim Kostin -- Austin Czarnik -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Justin Holl

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Olli Maatta, Alex Lyon

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Matt Luff (upper body), Carter Mazur (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk -- Matt Poitras -- Morgan Geekie

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Oskar Steen -- Johnny Beecher -- Patrick Brown

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (fracture)

Status Report

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Petry will replace Maatta, a defenseman, in the lineup Saturday. Petry missed the past three games with an upper-body injury. … The Bruins placed Lucic, a forward, on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) Saturday. He is expected to miss a minimum of two weeks. … Boston recalled Steen from Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Steen will play against the Red Wings, and Boqvist, a forward, will be scratched.