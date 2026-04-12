Denver holds off Wisconsin to win 11th NCAA championship at Frozen Four

LAS VEGAS -- For the second time in three seasons, the Denver Pioneers won the NCAA National Championship, defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 in the Frozen Four at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

After falling in the national semifinal last season, the Pioneers returned to a familiar spot in capturing their record 11th national title and fourth in the past 10 years.

“Every season is very unique and different,” Denver coach David Carle said. “This team was certainly different than the ones I've been a part of since 2017. … Watch this press conference from '17, '22, '24, and '26, you'd hear the same things about culture, team first, selflessness, and all of that. So, there are a lot of similarities. How we get to that result is very different.”

This result came on the back of goaltender Johnny Hicks, who was named Most Outstanding Player after making 29 saves to follow up his 49-save performance in the 4-3 double overtime win against Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinal. He finished with a .951 save percentage and 1.57 goals-against average.

“I'm just so proud of this group. We work so hard for this, and now that it's here, it's amazing,” Hicks said. “We've worked so hard every single day. We manifested this, and for it to come true now is just amazing.”

Hicks made 24 consecutive saves after Vasily Zelenov, a Buffalo Sabres prospect, sniped a shot past Hicks from the top of the left circle that went off the post and into the net at 13:36 of the first period to give the Badgers a 1-0 lead.

Hicks, though, didn’t let another one in and kept the Pioneers in the game, even as they managed just five shots in the first 40 minutes.

“There's been a trend of us starting out slow. I knew they were going to come out as strong as they came out,” Hicks said. “They were very dominant. We stuck with it as a group. We came back and fought back into it.”

The undrafted freshman finished the season 16-0-1, allowing 22 goals with a 1.19 goals-against average after taking over as the starter Jan. 23.

“Honestly, like after the third game he played, I was like, ‘OK, we're going to ride this guy as long as we can.’ Luckily enough, we took him all the way to the championship, and he's an undefeated goalie,” Denver defenseman Eric Pohlkamp said. “You just got to tip your hat to him, and I’m so happy for him.”

Pohlkamp, a Hobey Baker finalist who was selected in the fifth round (No. 132) of the 2023 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks, wasn’t ready to say if he would be going professional or returning to Denver for his senior year.

“I am going to try to celebrate this tonight, but it'll be pretty quick after this,” Pohlkamp said.

Pohlkamp was limited by a foot injury throughout the Frozen Four, but his teammates found ways to step up.

A trio of NHL prospects combined for Denver to tie the game in the third period on just the seventh shot on goal.

Minnesota Wild prospect Rieger Lorenz leveled the game 1-1 at 7:31 of the third period. He forced a giveaway on the forecheck that ended up on the stick of Los Angeles Kings draftee Kristian Epperson, who sent it over to Winnipeg Jets prospect Garrett Brown. Brown let it rip from the right point, but Wisconsin goalie Daniel Hauser made the initial save and stopped Lorenz’s rebound attempt before Lorenz snuck it out of his reach.

“This is just one of the deepest teams that we have. It's been like you can say that about any year,” Brown said. “It is unbelievable, just the effort and the sacrifice, and everybody's willing to go. It’s just guys stepped up at a huge time.”

Brown contributed to the go-ahead goal, as well. He whiffed on his shot attempt before sending the puck over to defenseman Boston Buckberger, who fired it toward the net, allowing Kyle Chyzowski to redirect it past Hauser at 14:08 to make it 2-1.

“Let me get through this one. I immediately whiffed and was just like, ‘Oh,’” Brown said. “But it ended up sticking right with me. I just got my head up and made a play.”

Brown, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, didn’t get to experience playing in 2024 due to an ACL injury, but was a part of the celebration.

This one, naturally, was far more special.

“It's just an unbelievable feeling,” Brown said.

The Pioneers caught one last break at 15:39 of the third period when Wisconsin defenseman Ben Dexheimer hit the crossbar, which kept the game 2-1.

Hauser, who allowed just three goals in the entire tournament, made 13 saves for the Badgers, who finished the season winning six of their final eight games.

“We played our tails off. So, you knew they were going to make a little bit of a push, and they did,” Wisconsin coach Mike Hastings said. “But I thought, again, we had some opportunities. We just didn't capitalize.”