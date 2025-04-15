Nurse to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Oilers game

Darnell Nurse will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday.

The Edmonton Oilers defenseman is facing discipline for cross-checking Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield

The incident occurred at 14:36 of the second period of the Kings’ 5-0 win at Rogers Place on Monday. Byfield left the game and didn’t return. Nurse received a five-minute major for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.