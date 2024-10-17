Stars at Capitals

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (4-0-0) at CAPITALS (1-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley

Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist

Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Mathew Dumba (lower body), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Jakub Vrana -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath

Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev

Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (back)

Status report

Seguin will miss his second straight game. The forward is considered day to day. ... Dumba, a defenseman, is week to week. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Roy will miss his second consecutive game. The defenseman is considered day to day.

