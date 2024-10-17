Stars at Capitals
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Logan Stankoven
Sam Steel -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Thomas Harley
Esa Lindell -- Nils Lundkvist
Brendan Smith -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Mathew Dumba (lower body), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Jakub Vrana -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Dylan McIlrath
Rasmus Sandin -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev
Injured: Matt Roy (lower body), Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (back)
Status report
Seguin will miss his second straight game. The forward is considered day to day. ... Dumba, a defenseman, is week to week. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Roy will miss his second consecutive game. The defenseman is considered day to day.