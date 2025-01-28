Stars at Golden Knights projected lineups
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Brendan Smith -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Mathew Dumba
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Matej Blumel, Nils Lundkvist
Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Tanner Pearson-- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Raphael Lavoie
Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)
Status report
The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-0 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. … The Golden Knights recalled Lavoie, a forward, from Henderson of the American Hockey League; he will enter the lineup in place of Holtz, a forward.