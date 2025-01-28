Stars at Golden Knights projected lineups

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Brendan Smith -- Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Mathew Dumba

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Matej Blumel, Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Mason Marchment (face), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Victor Olofsson -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson-- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Brett Howden -- Raphael Lavoie

Noah Hanifin -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 2-0 win at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. … The Golden Knights recalled Lavoie, a forward, from Henderson of the American Hockey League; he will enter the lineup in place of Holtz, a forward.