Stars at Canucks projected lineups

STARS (12-5-3) at CANUCKS (9-10-2)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Justin Hyrckowian -- Maverick Bourque
Jamie Benn -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kyle Capobianco
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Nathan Bastian
Injured: Adam Erne (lower body), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood
Brock Boeser -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk -- Aatu Raty -- Drew O'Connor
Mackenzie MacEachern -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, P.O Joseph, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Duchene remains day to day and will not be in the lineup Thursday; the center, who has not played since Oct. 18, is with the Stars on their four-game road trip and skating. ... Lyubushkin is day to day; the defenseman is not on the trip after missing a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Garland returns after missing one game because of a “tweak” in a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. ... Blueger, a forward who has been out since Oct. 19, had a setback in his recovery and remains week to week, but did skate in a non-contact jersey Thursday.