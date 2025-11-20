Stars at Canucks projected lineups

STARS (12-5-3) at CANUCKS (9-10-2)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hyrckowian -- Maverick Bourque

Jamie Benn -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Adam Erne (lower body), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed)

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Kiefer Sherwood

Brock Boeser -- David Kampf -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Aatu Raty -- Drew O'Connor

Mackenzie MacEachern -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Kevin Lankinen

Jiri Patera

Scratched: Arshdeep Bains, P.O Joseph, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Thatcher Demko (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Duchene remains day to day and will not be in the lineup Thursday; the center, who has not played since Oct. 18, is with the Stars on their four-game road trip and skating. ... Lyubushkin is day to day; the defenseman is not on the trip after missing a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Garland returns after missing one game because of a “tweak” in a 6-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. ... Blueger, a forward who has been out since Oct. 19, had a setback in his recovery and remains week to week, but did skate in a non-contact jersey Thursday.