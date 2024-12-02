Stars at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (15-8-0) at UTAH (10-10-4)

9 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Logan Stankoven

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Thomas Harley -- Mathew Dumba

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Brendan Smith, Justin Hryckowian

Injured: Tyler Seguin (undisclosed)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Maksymilian Szuber

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Seguin, a forward, was placed on injured reserve by the Stars, retroactive to Sunday, when he played 15:08 in a 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Hryckowian, a forward, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League, and defenseman Alexander Petrovic was loaned to Texas. … Utah will dress the same 18 skaters as its 6-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

