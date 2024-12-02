Stars at Utah projected lineups
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Evgenii Dadonov
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Logan Stankoven
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Thomas Harley -- Mathew Dumba
Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Brendan Smith, Justin Hryckowian
Injured: Tyler Seguin (undisclosed)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Liam O’Brien, Maksymilian Szuber
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Seguin, a forward, was placed on injured reserve by the Stars, retroactive to Sunday, when he played 15:08 in a 3-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Hryckowian, a forward, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League, and defenseman Alexander Petrovic was loaned to Texas. … Utah will dress the same 18 skaters as its 6-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.