Stars at Lightning projected lineups

STARS (6-3-1) at LIGHTNING (4-4-2)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TruTV, TNT
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Tyler Seguin -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Adam Erne -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Kyle Capobianco
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: None
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Curtis Douglas
Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh
Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)
Status report
Centers Back and Duchene each is day to day and are on the Stars' two-game road trip. ... Hintz, a forward, did not travel and will miss his third straight game. ... Dallas acquired forward Samu Tuomaala in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Christian Kyrou on Thursday; Tuomaala was assigned to Texas of the American Hockey League. ... Crozier was a full participant in the Lightning morning skate Thursday and will return to the lineup over the next three games, coach Jon Cooper said; the defenseman will miss his seventh consecutive game.