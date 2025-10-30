Stars at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (6-3-1) at LIGHTNING (4-4-2)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TruTV, TNT

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Tyler Seguin -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Adam Erne -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Kyle Capobianco

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: None

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Roope Hintz (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Curtis Douglas

Oliver Bjorkstrand -- Dominic James -- Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Victor Hedman -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D'Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Darren Raddysh

Injured: Max Crozier (lower body), Nick Paul (upper body)

Status report

Centers Back and Duchene each is day to day and are on the Stars' two-game road trip. ... Hintz, a forward, did not travel and will miss his third straight game. ... Dallas acquired forward Samu Tuomaala in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Christian Kyrou on Thursday; Tuomaala was assigned to Texas of the American Hockey League. ... Crozier was a full participant in the Lightning morning skate Thursday and will return to the lineup over the next three games, coach Jon Cooper said; the defenseman will miss his seventh consecutive game.

