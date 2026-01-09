Stars at Sharks projected lineups

STARS (26-10-8) at SHARKS (22-18-3)
4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA
Stars projected lineup
Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Nathan Bastian
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Kyle Capobianco
Ilya Lyubushkin -- Nils Lundkvist
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov
Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Adam Gaudette -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Michael Misa
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Status report
Benn, a forward, did not skate in San Jose but is expected to join the team in Los Angeles on Sunday, per Stars coach Glenn Gulutzan. ... Smith, a forward, skated with the Sharks during practice in a noncontact jersey for the first time since suffering an injury on Dec. 13 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. ... Klingberg returned to practice, but won't play on Saturday. The defenseman could return on Sunday when the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights. ... Misa, a forward, participated in his first team practice since returning from the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. He is an option, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky.