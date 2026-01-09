Stars at Sharks projected lineups

STARS (26-10-8) at SHARKS (22-18-3)

4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Nathan Bastian

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Kyle Capobianco

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Nils Lundkvist

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Gaudette -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Michael Misa

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

Benn, a forward, did not skate in San Jose but is expected to join the team in Los Angeles on Sunday, per Stars coach Glenn Gulutzan. ... Smith, a forward, skated with the Sharks during practice in a noncontact jersey for the first time since suffering an injury on Dec. 13 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. ... Klingberg returned to practice, but won't play on Saturday. The defenseman could return on Sunday when the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights. ... Misa, a forward, participated in his first team practice since returning from the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. He is an option, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky.