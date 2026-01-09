Stars at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (26-10-8) at SHARKS (22-18-3)

4 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Stars projected lineup

Matt Duchene -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Sam Steel -- Nathan Bastian

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Kyle Capobianco

Ilya Lyubushkin -- Nils Lundkvist

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Adam Erne, Alexander Petrovic

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Lian Bichsel (lower body), Jamie Benn (nose)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Adam Gaudette -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson -- Nick Leddy

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Michael Misa

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Status report

Benn, a forward, did not skate in San Jose but is expected to join the team in Los Angeles on Sunday, per Stars coach Glenn Gulutzan. ... Smith, a forward, skated with the Sharks during practice in a noncontact jersey for the first time since suffering an injury on Dec. 13 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. ... Klingberg returned to practice, but won't play on Saturday. The defenseman could return on Sunday when the Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights. ... Misa, a forward, participated in his first team practice since returning from the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. He is an option, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL, Panthers unveil synthetic ice rink as Winter Classic legacy project

NHL EDGE stats behind Kane reaching 500-goal mark for Red Wings

Bedard to return for Blackhawks against Capitals

Avalanche to air animated program to raise money for service dogs

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Short Shifts Power Rankings: January 9

Zadorov finding home with Bruins after adjustment period

NHL On Tap: Jets seek to end 11-game skid, host Kings

Team Finland Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Hintz, Rantanen leading way

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Wild recover, defeat Kraken in OT after blowing 2-goal lead in 3rd

Stone scores in 6th straight, sparks Golden Knights past Blue Jackets

MacKinnon gets 4 points, Avalanche score 8 against Senators in win

McDavid runs point streak to 17, Oilers rally to hand Jets 11th loss in row

Texier scores 1st hat trick, Canadiens top Panthers for 3rd straight win

Saros makes 30 saves, Predators edge Islanders in shootout