Stars at Rangers

STARS (34-14-8) at RANGERS (36-16-3)
7 p.m. ET; BSSW, MSG
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Logan Stankoven -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston
Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley
Esa Lindell -- Derrick Pouliot
Scott Wedgewood
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: None
Injured: Matt Duchene (lower body), Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile
Injured: None
Status report
Stankoven could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. He was not at the morning skate at Madison Square Garden, but was expected to arrive in New York by around noon ET. ... Heiskanen will play for Dallas after missing a 4-3 shootout loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday attending the birth of his child. The Stars sent Alex Petrovic to Texas after he played Monday. … Lindgren is expected to play for the Rangers wearing a full clear face shield. He sustained facial injuries in the third period of a 6-5 overtime win against the New York Islanders in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.