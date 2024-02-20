Stars at Rangers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

STARS (34-14-8) at RANGERS (36-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; BSSW, MSG

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Logan Stankoven -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Esa Lindell -- Derrick Pouliot 

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: None

Injured: Matt Duchene (lower body), Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick 

Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile

Injured: None

Status report

Stankoven could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. He was not at the morning skate at Madison Square Garden, but was expected to arrive in New York by around noon ET. ... Heiskanen will play for Dallas after missing a 4-3 shootout loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday attending the birth of his child. The Stars sent Alex Petrovic to Texas after he played Monday. … Lindgren is expected to play for the Rangers wearing a full clear face shield. He sustained facial injuries in the third period of a 6-5 overtime win against the New York Islanders in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Latest News

NHL Trade Buzz: Devils may be in pursuit of goalie

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 20

NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 5-game suspension for Rielly of Maple Leafs

NHL Buzz: Siegenthaler expected to return for Devils against Capitals

Rasmussen signs 4-year, $12.8 million contract with Red Wings

Gritty, Tortorella go 'Old School' with Flyers earmuffs giveaway

Wild host 4th annual Hockey Without Limits Day 

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Stars, seek 8th straight win

NHL Morning Skate for February 20

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL had 1st weather-related postponement 100 years ago

Richter talks Stadium Series, Rangers, NHL career highlights in Q&A with NHL.com

Hurricanes hand Blackhawks 21st straight loss on road

Joseph scores twice in Senators win against Lightning

28 games to be nationally televised this week

Flames overcome Monahan’s hat trick, defeat Jets

Morelli has 2 points in NHL debut, Golden Knights shut out Sharks