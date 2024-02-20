Stars at Rangers

STARS (34-14-8) at RANGERS (36-16-3)

7 p.m. ET; BSSW, MSG

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Logan Stankoven -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Joel Hanley

Esa Lindell -- Derrick Pouliot

Scott Wedgewood

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: None

Injured: Matt Duchene (lower body), Jani Hakanpaa (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jimmy Vesey

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Alex Belzile

Injured: None

Status report

Stankoven could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. He was not at the morning skate at Madison Square Garden, but was expected to arrive in New York by around noon ET. ... Heiskanen will play for Dallas after missing a 4-3 shootout loss at the Boston Bruins on Monday attending the birth of his child. The Stars sent Alex Petrovic to Texas after he played Monday. … Lindgren is expected to play for the Rangers wearing a full clear face shield. He sustained facial injuries in the third period of a 6-5 overtime win against the New York Islanders in the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.