Schaefer has 2 points, Islanders get back on track with win against Stars

Bo Horvat scored his 30th goal of the season, and Calum Ritchie also scored for the Islanders (41-27-5), who had lost three of four, including 4-3 to the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Tuesday. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves.

Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the Stars (43-18-11), who have lost four in a row (0-3-1). Jake Oettinger made 23 saves.

Horvat gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 4:48 of the first period. He took a pass from Emil Heineman as he was streaking down the left wing and roofed a shot over Oettinger's blocker from the the circle.

Sorokin kept the Islanders in front when he got his right pad on Sam Steel’s breakaway attempt at 10:26 of the first. He then slid over to deny Jason Robertson after the Stars forward was left all alone at the post on a power play at 9:55 of the second period.

Ritchie doubled the Islanders’ lead to 2-0 at 2:19 of the third period when Schaefer’s shot from the left point deflected in off his skate while he was battling for position in front with Tyler Myers.

Duchene cut it to 2-1 at 17:01 of the third, beating Sorokin high to the glove side with a one-timer off a feed from Jamie Benn with Oettinger on the bench for the extra attacker.