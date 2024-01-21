Hintz scores twice, Stars cruise past Devils

Wedgewood makes 29 saves, Johnston has goal, assist for Dallas

Recap: Stars at Devils 1.20.24

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Roope Hintz scored twice for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Suter and Jason Robertson each had two assists for the Stars (27-13-5), who are 5-2-0 in their past seven games. Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves.

Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli scored, and Nico Daws made 30 saves for the Devils (23-18-3), who have lost three of four.

Joe Pavelski gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 5:42 of the first period with a one-timer from the slot on the power play.

Hintz scored short-handed to make it 2-0 at 7:58 of the second period on a backhand shot that beat Daws five-hole.

Matt Duchene made it 3-0 at 16:31 when he put in Tyler Seguin’s cross-crease pass at the right post.

Hintz pushed it to 4-0 with 18 seconds left in the second period when Johnston found him with a seam pass in front at 19:42.

Craig Smith extended the lead to 5-0 at 2:10 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Johnston made it 6-0 at 7:18 when he deked around Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and scored from the slot.

Bratt cut the lead to 6-1 at 13:15 on a shot from the slot.

Toffoli scored through traffic from the point for the 6-2 final at 19:00.

