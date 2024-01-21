Roope Hintz scored twice for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday.
Hintz scores twice, Stars cruise past Devils
Wedgewood makes 29 saves, Johnston has goal, assist for Dallas
Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Suter and Jason Robertson each had two assists for the Stars (27-13-5), who are 5-2-0 in their past seven games. Scott Wedgewood made 29 saves.
Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli scored, and Nico Daws made 30 saves for the Devils (23-18-3), who have lost three of four.
Joe Pavelski gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 5:42 of the first period with a one-timer from the slot on the power play.
Hintz scored short-handed to make it 2-0 at 7:58 of the second period on a backhand shot that beat Daws five-hole.
Matt Duchene made it 3-0 at 16:31 when he put in Tyler Seguin’s cross-crease pass at the right post.
Hintz pushed it to 4-0 with 18 seconds left in the second period when Johnston found him with a seam pass in front at 19:42.
Craig Smith extended the lead to 5-0 at 2:10 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
Johnston made it 6-0 at 7:18 when he deked around Devils defenseman Luke Hughes and scored from the slot.
Bratt cut the lead to 6-1 at 13:15 on a shot from the slot.
Toffoli scored through traffic from the point for the 6-2 final at 19:00.