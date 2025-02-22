Stars at Devils projected lineups

STARS (35-18-2) at DEVILS (31-20-6)
6 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell -- Logan Stankoven
Thomas Harley -- Esa Lindell
Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba
Brendan Smith -- Cody Ceci
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou
Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer
Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling, Seamus Casey
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)
Status report
The Stars did not conduct a morning skate Saturday. ... Hischier will play after missing the past six games with an oblique injury. ... Jack Hughes will play after representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. ... Markstrom, a goalie, and Siegenthaler, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.