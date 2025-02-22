Stars at Devils projected lineups

STARS (35-18-2) at DEVILS (31-20-6)

6 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Mavrik Bourque -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Colin Blackwell -- Logan Stankoven

Thomas Harley -- Esa Lindell

Lian Bichsel -- Matt Dumba

Brendan Smith -- Cody Ceci

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou

Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer

Tomas Tatar -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Justin Dowling, Seamus Casey

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Santeri Hatakka (shoulder), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)

Status report

The Stars did not conduct a morning skate Saturday. ... Hischier will play after missing the past six games with an oblique injury. ... Jack Hughes will play after representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off. ... Markstrom, a goalie, and Siegenthaler, a defenseman, each was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.