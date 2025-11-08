Stars rally in 3rd period to get past Predators

NASHVILLE -- The Dallas Stars scored twice within 47 seconds in the third period to rally for a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
Adam Erne tied it 4-4 at 9:33 from the slot off Colin Blackwell’s backhand pass from behind the net, and Sam Steel then made it 5-4 at 10:20 with a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle following a cross-ice pass from Wyatt Johnston.
Mavrik Bourque had a goal and an assist, and Johnston and Miro Heiskanen each had two assists for the Stars (8-4-3). Jake Oettinger made 17 saves.
Nicolas Hague had a goal and an assist, and Ryan O’Reilly and Nick Blankenburg each had two assists for the Predators (5-8-4), who have lost four consecutive games (0-2-2). Justus Annunen made 17 saves.
Bourque gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 6:26 of the first period by redirecting Heiskanen’s pass in front of the net.
Luke Evangelista tied it 1-1 at 17:46 on a wrist shot from the high slot with Oettinger screened.
Roope Hintz then gave the Stars a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal 13 seconds into the second period. Hintz split two defenders before beating Annunen through the five-hole from low in the left circle.
Hague made it 2-2 at 4:43, scoring on a wrist shot from the left point with bodies again in front of Oettinger.
Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 3-2 lead 27 seconds later. He scored at 5:10 with a wrist shot from the slot off a pass from behind the net by O’Reilly.
Justin Hryckowian tied it 3-3 at 2:20 of the third, lifting his own rebound into an open net, before Steven Stamkos gave the Predators a 4-3 lead on the power play at 5:11 by scoring with a one-timer from the left dot.