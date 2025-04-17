O’Reilly has 3 points, Predators hand Stars 7th straight loss

Jordan Oesterle and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist for the Predators (30-44-8), who had lost their previous two and finish the season in seventh place in the Central Division. Juuse Saros made 29 saves.

Mason Marchment scored for the Stars (50-26-6), who have lost seven straight (0-5-2) to end the regular season ahead of their matchup with the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference First Round. Jake Oettinger allowed five goals on 22 shots through two periods before he was replaced by Casey DeSmith, who made 12 saves.

Forward Tyler Seguin had an assist in his return for the Stars after getting hip surgery on Dec. 5 and missing the past 58 games. Forward Jason Robertson left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Marchment gave the Stars a 1-0 lead 16 seconds into the first period with a one-timer in front off a pass from Matt Duchene behind the net.

Oesterle scored for the Predators to tie it 1-1 at 13:02 on a slap shot from the left point that deflected in off Stars forward Mavrik Bourque.

Jakub Vrana gave the Predators a 2-1 lead 49 seconds later, finding space alone in front and redirecting Oesterle’s one-timer from the left circle past Oettinger.

Justin Barron made it 3-1 at 19:45 with a tap-in at the top of the crease off a centering pass from Luke Evangelista.

Marchessault pushed it to 4-1 at 6:31 of the second period with a backdoor tap-in off a cross-crease pass from Steven Stamkos.

O’Reilly chipped in a cross-slot pass from Filip Forsberg on the power play for the 5-1 final at 9:49.