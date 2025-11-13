Stars at Canadiens projected lineups

STARS (10-4-3) at CANADIENS (10-4-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Justin Hyrckowian -- Maverick Bourque
Colin Blackwell -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Kyle Capobianco
Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Adam Erne (undisclosed), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Joe Veleno
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: None
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Harley did not take part in the Stars morning skate Thursday but is expected to play. … Benn skated once again Thursday; Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan is hopeful the forward will make his season debut within the next week. “He’s had a couple of good skates, yesterday was a really hard skate for him and he got through it,” Gulutzan said. “All signs seem to be he is heading in the right direction.” … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the ninth straight game.