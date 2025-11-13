Stars at Canadiens projected lineups

STARS (10-4-3) at CANADIENS (10-4-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hyrckowian -- Maverick Bourque

Colin Blackwell -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Kyle Capobianco

Injured: Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Adam Erne (undisclosed), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zach Bolduc -- Kirby Dach -- Brendan Gallagher

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Joe Veleno

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: None

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Harley did not take part in the Stars morning skate Thursday but is expected to play. … Benn skated once again Thursday; Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan is hopeful the forward will make his season debut within the next week. “He’s had a couple of good skates, yesterday was a really hard skate for him and he got through it,” Gulutzan said. “All signs seem to be he is heading in the right direction.” … The Canadiens will dress the same 18 skaters for the ninth straight game.