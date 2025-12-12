Wennberg scores in OT, Sharks rally past Maple Leafs

After Dennis Hildeby kicked out his pad to make a save on William Eklund, Wennberg beat Max Domi to the net to jam in the rebound for the win.

Wennberg also had two assists, Dmitry Orlov and John Klingberg scored and Alex Nedeljkovic made 28 saves for the Sharks (15-14-3), who are 2-3-0 in their past five.

William Nylander, who had been held without a point in each of his past four games, had two assists and Hildeby made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs (14-11-5), who are 4-0-2 in their past six.

Hildeby stopped Ty Dellandrea on a penalty shot at 11:46 of the first period to keep it 0-0.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 14:33 of the first period. Nylander set up Jake McCabe for a one-timer at the left face-off dot with a pass from behind the net. McCabe’s shot was deflected by Dakota Joshua at the top of the goal crease, going off Nedeljkovic’s left pad before ricocheting off Timothy Liljegren’s leg.

Auston Matthews made it 2-0 at 14:32 when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Nylander below the right face-off circle on the power play, ending a streak of 0-for-12 and 2-for-28 for the Maple Leafs on the power play.

Orlov cut it to 2-1 at 15:31 with his first goal of the season when he took a pass from Klingberg and shot over Hildeby’s right shoulder from the left face-off dot.

The Sharks appeared to tie it 2-2 at 8:54 of the third period but the goal was overturned after Toronto successfully challenged that the play was offside.

Klingberg tied it 2-2 at 18:35 of the third period when he shot from the point through traffic in the slot, high to the glove side.

Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson left the game at 3:21 of the third period after a collision with Adam Gaudette where his left ankle appeared to get caught under the Sharks forward as he fell.