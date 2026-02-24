Rantanen expected back before end of regular season for Stars

Forward, team's leading scorer, sustained lower-body injury at Olympics

Rantanen DAL injury status update Feb 24

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Mikko Rantanen will be out indefinitely, but the Dallas Stars are hoping the forward will be able to return before the end of the regular season.

Rantanen sustained a lower-body injury at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He missed Team Finland's 6-1 win against Team Slovakia in the bronze medal game Saturday, and had six points (two goals, four assists) in five games.

"He will be back before the end of the regular season from all the indications we are getting but he's going to be out for ... it's not days," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said Tuesday.

"He had a doctor's appointment with our docs yesterday and he is going to be ... it won't be one or two games, it will be, let's start [at] two weeks and then see where it goes from there. So he will be out for some time."

The Stars (34-14-9) are third in the Central Division, six points behind the Colorado Avalanche. They have 25 games remaining in the regular season beginning against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET; FOX4, KHN/Prime, KING 5, Victory+, KONG), in their first game following the Olympic break.

Their final game of the regular season is at the Buffalo Sabres on April 15.

Gulutzan said it will be on others to step up without Rantanen, who leads the Stars with 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) in 54 games. 

"Hard to replace. ... It's just an opportunity for other guys to get more time and step up in that role," Gulutzan said. "You can't replace a player like him, but you can mitigate the loss for a bit and that's what we're going to try and do with different guys. There's only a few of those superstars in the League and they are hard to replace."

Rantanen also had 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 20 regular-season games with Dallas last season, following a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7, and led them in the playoffs with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 18 games.

Related Content

NHL Status Report: Point, Hedman expected back for Lightning on Wednesday

NHL Trade Buzz: Toews 'wouldn't consider' leaving Jets: report

Girard traded to Penguins by Avalanche for Kulak

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Latest News

Girard traded to Penguins by Avalanche for Kulak

Great Britain making big gains thanks to European Cup of Nations

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL Status Report: Point, Hedman expected back for Lightning on Wednesday

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Trade Buzz: Toews 'wouldn't consider' leaving Jets: report

Capitals surprise ‘Last of Us’ actor with ceremonial puck drop invitation

Pivotal stretch for NHL players, teams following Olympics

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Trade Deadline, playoff races among top storylines after Olympic break

NHL Status Report: Rantanen likely to miss time for Stars after Olympics

Team USA returns home to hero’s welcome after winning gold medal

Ducks celebrate annual ‘Anaheim Ducks Day’ at Disneyland

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL Trade Buzz: Stamkos ‘not too worried’ as Deadline approaches with Predators

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games