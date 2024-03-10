LOS ANGELES -- Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski each had a goal and an assist to help the Dallas Stars win their fifth straight game, 4-1 against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
Robertson, Pavelski propel Stars past Kings for 5th straight win
Each has goal, assist, Johnston scores; Kempe returns for Los Angeles
“I don’t think (there was) any doubt that we were going to have a good performance tonight,” Robertson said. “Everyone showed up, top to bottom, and we got it done.”
Wyatt Johnston and Radek Faksa scored for the Stars (40-17-9), who were coming off a 6-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday and swept their three-game California road trip. Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves.
“Coming down the stretch, we know what we want to get out of ourselves,” Wedgewood said. “It’s now time to turn up the gears and get the best out of ourselves down the stretch.”
Kevin Fiala scored, and Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Kings (32-20-11), who had their four-game point streak end (3-0-1).
“They played a playoff-style game and we did not, and therefore that's the result,” Los Angeles interim coach Jim Hiller said. “To beat a team like that, you got to play a playoff-style game. We didn't have it in us.”
Fiala gave the Kings a 1-0 lead 26 seconds into the first period, scoring from the slot off Drew Doughty’s pass. It was his eighth goal in his past 10 games.
“When [an early goal] happens, I think you just have to pretend like it didn't happen really,” Los Angeles defenseman Matt Roy said. “You sort of start the game over and play like it's 0-0. You can’t take things easy or anything like that.”
Faksa tied it 1-1 at 10:34 of the second period on a wrist shot from the high slot.
“I thought our fourth line tonight might have been our best line, which is a testament to the depth,” Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said. “They scored the first goal of the game for us, which is a huge goal. We got contributions from those guys all night.”
Robertson scored 18 seconds later on a rebound in the slot after Talbot made a blocker save on Pavelski to give Dallas a 2-1 lead.
It was the second straight game with a goal for Robertson on Filipino Heritage Night at Crypto.com Arena. A Filipino-American, Robertson grew up in Arcadia, California, which is 20 miles from downtown Los Angeles.
“It’s always fun doing that,” Robertson said. “Should do it every time I play here. It’s really neat that they can do that and see the support of all of the people here, and just trying to do my thing and be a good role model and enjoy the night.”
Johnston extended it to 3-1 at 6:47 of the third period on the power play, putting in Matt Duchene’s rebound from above the crease.
Pavelski scored into an empty net at 16:20 for the 4-1 final.
Kings forward Adrian Kempe had one shot on goal in 20:51 of ice time in his return after missing five games because of a left arm injury.
“He's one of our best players, if not our best player, so it's great to have him back,” Roy said. “Hopefully we can do good things with him.”
NOTES: DeBoer earned his 600th NHL win in 1,163 games (600-417-146) with the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Vegas Golden Knights and Stars. … Robertson has eight points (three goals, five assists) during a six-game point streak. … Doughty has 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) for the ninth time in 16 seasons with the Kings.