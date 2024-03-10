Robertson, Pavelski propel Stars past Kings for 5th straight win

“I don’t think (there was) any doubt that we were going to have a good performance tonight,” Robertson said. “Everyone showed up, top to bottom, and we got it done.”

Wyatt Johnston and Radek Faksa scored for the Stars (40-17-9), who were coming off a 6-2 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday and swept their three-game California road trip. Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves.

“Coming down the stretch, we know what we want to get out of ourselves,” Wedgewood said. “It’s now time to turn up the gears and get the best out of ourselves down the stretch.”

Kevin Fiala scored, and Cam Talbot made 31 saves for the Kings (32-20-11), who had their four-game point streak end (3-0-1).

“They played a playoff-style game and we did not, and therefore that's the result,” Los Angeles interim coach Jim Hiller said. “To beat a team like that, you got to play a playoff-style game. We didn't have it in us.”