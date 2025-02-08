Kings edge Stars in shootout for 3rd straight win

Fiala, who has five goals in his past three games, also scored in the shootout. That came after he appeared to have won it at 4:23 of overtime on a one-timer from the high slot, but a video review determined Drew Doughty committed goaltender interference on the play.

“He didn’t have a great first half (of the season) at all, but now, to me, he’s playing some of his best hockey if you take it back a week, 10 days,” Los Angeles coach Jim Hiller said of Fiala.

Phillip Danault had two assists for the Kings (29-17-6), who have won three in a row. David Rittich made 26 saves.

“It’s the best we played against them, and I thought it was one of our best games of the year, to be honest with you,” Hiller said. “Just all in, just the different elements. We were good on the rush, were good in the O-zone.”