Stars at Kings projected lineups

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque

Thomas Harley -- Mathew Dumba

Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel -- Brendan Smith

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Colin Blackwell

Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis -- Akil Thomas

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body)

Status report

The Stars held an optional skate. … Lyubushkin, a defenseman, will not play after sustaining an injury in a 2-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Bourque will return after missing one game because of a puck to the face against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.