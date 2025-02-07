Stars at Kings projected lineups
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Sam Steel -- Mavrik Bourque
Thomas Harley -- Mathew Dumba
Esa Lindell -- Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel -- Brendan Smith
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Colin Blackwell
Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Trevor Lewis -- Akil Thomas
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body)
Status report
The Stars held an optional skate. … Lyubushkin, a defenseman, will not play after sustaining an injury in a 2-1 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. … Bourque will return after missing one game because of a puck to the face against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.