Rodrigues has 4 points for Panthers in win against Stars

Reinhart gets goal, 2 assists; Dallas has lost 3 of 4

DAL@FLA: Rodrigues' second goal increases the lead in the 3rd on the power play

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Evan Rodrigues had two goals and two assists for the Florida Panthers in a 5-4 win against the Dallas Stars at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

It was the second time this season Rodrigues had four points; he also had two goals and two assists against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 14.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists, and Carter Verhaeghe scored for the third straight game for the Panthers (15-8-2), who lost their previous three home games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

Mason Marchment and Thomas Harley each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (14-7-3), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Jake Oettinger made 26 saves.

Rodrigues gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 4:39 of the first period with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle after a stretch pass from Niko Mikkola.

Radek Faksa tied it 1-1 at 13:42, one-timing a feed from Craig Smith in the left circle after a turnover by Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

Reinhart put Florida back in front 2-1 at 18:14 on a rebound off the end boards, and Verhaeghe extended the lead to 3-1 just 24 seconds into the second period with a one-timer from Sam Bennett in the left circle.

Marchment scored on a power play 39 seconds into the third period off a pass from Matt Duchene to cut it to 3-2.

Evgenii Dadonov tied it 3-3 at 4:15, knocking in a pass from Jani Hakanpaa.

But Barkov put the Panthers back in front 4-3 just 37 seconds later at 4:52 on Reinhart’s rebound off the end boards, and Rodrigues made it 5-3 on a power play at 8:00.

Harley cut it to 5-4 on a power play at 12:26 when his point shot trickled past Bobrovsky.

