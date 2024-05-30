Stars vs. Oilers, Game 4 of Western Conference Final: Instant reaction

EDM game 4 instant reaction

© Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Dallas Stars 5-2 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday. The best-of-7 series is tied 2-2.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger:

Star of the game

This probably should go to the entire Oilers team, which put together a complete effort from top to bottom. To that end, 11 Edmonton players had at least a point in the game. The only member of the Oilers to have than one was center Connor McDavid, who had three assists and tied forward Zach Hyman for the team lead in shots on goal with five. We'll give star honors to him. But make no mistake: This was not one of the captain’s trademark dominant performances. This was a complete team win through and through.

Goal of the game

With the game tied 2-2, the Stars got their first power play when Oilers forward Derek Ryan was called for holding at 13:12 of the second period. Instead of Dallas gaining momentum, however, Edmonton took the lead with a short-handed goal when Mattias Janmark finished off a 2-on-1 with Connor Brown to put the Oilers up for good at 14:31. The Oilers penalty kill, by the way, went 2-for-2 and has not given up a goal in the past 23 opportunities.

DAL@EDM WCF, Gm4: Janmark converts SHG on 2-on-1 rush

Save of the game

It’s not often the losing team gets the nod for this accomplishment. Then again, what happened with 2:19 remaining in the first period of a 2-2 game is a rarity, to be sure. During a scramble in front of the Dallas net, goalie Jake Oettinger lost his stick, which subsequently was directed into the crease by Hyman. Seconds later, McDavid shot the puck into the open net for what looked to be a sure goal … until it hit Oettinger’s unattended stick, which was lying on the goal line, and stayed out. It certainly gave new meaning to the old hockey adage “stick save, and a beauty.”

What’s next

The series shifts to American Airlines Center in Dallas for Game 5 on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

